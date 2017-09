Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson was indicted today on 12 new counts related to falsified or altered vehicle titles in relation to his side business as a used car salesman, according to court records.

Watson was previously indicted in July on six felony counts.

The six initial charges related to use or possession or altered or forged vehicle titles will be dropped.

