TN has $800 million in unclaimed property: Is any of it yours?

In Tennessee, there is currently $819.7 million in unclaimed property still waiting to be returned to its rightful owners.

If that's you, Tennessee's Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division will be heading out to events around the state.

CHECK NOW | Tennessee's Unclaimed Property website

In the fiscal year 2017, 43,482 claims were made, resulting in $48 million in missing money that was returned to its rightful owners.

One-third of these events will be at the Hamilton County Fair in Chattanooga on Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th.

If you're at the fair, you can visit the Unclaimed Property booth to search www.ClaimItTN.gov for missing money.

If property is found, the owner can file a claim on the spot, and representatives will be on-hand to answer any questions about the claim or claim process.

The Unclaimed Property Division has already visited fairs in both Memphis and Nashville, where several people have been reunited with their missing money.

Stops are planned at the following events across the state throughout September and October: