Bad lighting sets off fire alarm at East Hamilton H.S.

A bad lighting ballast is to blame for the fire alarm sounding at East Hamilton High School Wednesday morning.

The ballast was located in the gym area.  There was no actual fire. 

All students and staff were evacuated. 

The all-clear was given about 30 minutes later. 

Maintenance repaired the ballast. 

