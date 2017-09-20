Bad lighting sets off fire alarm at East Hamilton H.S.

Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:35:48 GMT
Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.More
Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:32:46 GMT
Hurricane Maria is sweeping over the small island of Dominica with catastrophic Category 5 winds, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More