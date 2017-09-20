Tennessee AG: info stolen from 3m residents in Equifax hack - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee AG: info stolen from 3m residents in Equifax hack

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee's attorney general says information was stolen from more than 3 million state residents when hackers infiltrated the credit reporting company Equifax.

In a letter to Equifax on Tuesday, Attorney General Herbert Slatery says he's echoing a letter from 44 fellow attorneys general expressing concern over the breach.

Slatery wrote that Equifax should extend its deadline for free credit monitoring services from Nov. 21 until at least Jan. 31.

He wrote that Equifax should also extend a Nov. 21 deadline to reimburse customer fees for freezing Equifax credit reports, and should reimburse fees from other credit reporting agencies.

Slatery requests copies of notices Equifax is sending to people whose dispute-related documents were accessed or credit card numbers were exposed.

Slatery says Equifax should let his office know about any scams.

