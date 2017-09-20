Testimony resumes in day 2 of Lookout Valley triple murder suspect trial

Derek Morse reaches for a cup of water Wednesday in court. WRCBtv.com photo

Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of the first suspect in the Lookout Valley triple murder case.

Derek Morse appeared in court for day two of his trial.

Morse is charged with killing three men and wounding another in Lookout Valley in 2014.

Two other men, Skyler Allen and Jacob Allison are also charged in the case.

Jurors heard testimony Wednesday from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Caleb Boozer.

It revealed the 29-year-old was shot 15 times by two different size caliber bullets.

Jurors also heard testimony from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, who was one of the first on the scene.

He talked about what the scene looked like when he first arrived.

If convicted, Morse faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.