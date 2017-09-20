Body found in Summerville being investigated as homicide

A body found Monday in Summerville is being investigated as a homicide.

Edward (Eddie) Earl Lanham, 75, was found in his home after a 911 call about 10:00pm Monday.

The investigation has so far revealed that Lanham appears to have died from gunshot wounds that were not self-inflicted.

Initial investigation suggests that the victim was the intended target, according to the Chattooga County Sheriff.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424 or the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office at 706-857-3411.