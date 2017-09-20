Body found in Summerville being investigated as homicide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Body found in Summerville being investigated as homicide

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
SUMMERVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

A body found Monday in Summerville is being investigated as a homicide. 

Edward (Eddie) Earl Lanham, 75, was found in his home after a 911 call about 10:00pm Monday.

The investigation has so far revealed that Lanham appears to have died from gunshot wounds that were not self-inflicted. 

Initial investigation suggests that the victim was the intended target, according to the Chattooga County Sheriff.  

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the GBI office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424 or the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office at 706-857-3411.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.