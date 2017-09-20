Amber Alert issued for missing NC infant

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ( WCNC ) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-month-old in North Carolina who authorities believe was abducted by her parents.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, 3-month-old Cali Marie Cochran is suspected to be with two abductors, Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Cali Marie Cochran is described as a white female, approximately 20 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds. She has brown hair.

Police describe Rex Cochran as a 39-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot7, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Heather Cochran is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Heather Cochran also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says “Faith.”

Police believe the pair are possibly traveling to Ocala, Florida or Valdosta, Georgia in a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a Gray 1999 GMC Suburban with North Dakota license plate 489-AWH.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office immediately at 828-452-6666 or 911. You may also dial *HP to contact the NC Highway Patrol.