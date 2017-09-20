Tennessee Aquarium's IMAX theater to show “Hurricane 3D”

Starting on September 29th, you can be in a full-blown hurricane. Kind of.

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater will show “Hurricane 3D” that will give viewers a taste of the wind and fury from a tropical cyclone.

"Beyond the question of where hurricanes strike, we wanted to tell the tales of the wind. To speak of winds beyond imagination,” said the film’s producer Andy Byatt. “To understand the stress of waiting; the relief of the near miss. We wanted to observe the fragility and resilience of nature, to discover what the mightiest weather system on earth means to all those who live beneath its shadow.”

The film’s main “character” is Hurricane Lucy, a fictional storm whose growth is based on the development of several actual hurricanes the filmmakers documented over a five-year period.

The screenings of “Hurricane 3D” will take place from September 29 through October 26.