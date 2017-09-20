What the Tech? Amazon trade-ins

I've probably got about 100 DVDs on a bookshelf next to my television. Now that my family streams most of our movies, we barely ever use the DVD player. Those old movies gather dust so I started looking for a way to get rid of them without just throwing them away.

Having a yard sale is out of the question for me and I also don't want to go to the trouble of listing them on Craigslist. I've discovered an Amazon program most people don't know about that will take some of those old movies and send you an Amazon gift card in return.

It's Amazon's Trade-In Program and some people use it to get rid of clutter and make a little money too.

First you need to look at the movies you own. Don't even think about those old VHS tapes, Amazon is only interested in the DVDs. Once you find a disc you'd like to trade in, search for it at Amazon.com, I prefer www.Smile.Amazon.com to give back to a charity.

Once you find the DVD for sale at Amazon look for a link that says something like "This item is eligible for the Amazon Trade In Program". Click on that link and Amazon will ask a few questions about your DVD: Is it in the original packaging or is the packaging damaged? Does it play? Are there any scratches? Of course the better the shape, the more money you'll earn.

I dug up an old DVD of the movie "Memento" from 2011. I watched it again a few weeks ago and figure that's the last time I'll watch it on DVD. On the Amazon site I see the Blu-Ray disc in good condition is worth a little over $5. That's better than I'd try to get on Craigslist so I added it to my list.

On the other hand other DVDs I own bring next to nothing. "Grown Ups" on Blu-Ray in good condition with no tears to the packaging and no scratches bring me all of 8 cents.

Once you're finished adding DVDS to your list Amazon will email you a pre-printed label. Pack up the DVDs, slap the label on the box and send it on its way. Once the folks at Amazon look at the discs and give them a value, you'll receive an Amazon gift card for the total.

Amazon also will trade in some Play Station and X-Box games, some music CDs, some books and some electronics. The only way to see if you have something eligible is by searching for it at www.amazon.com.