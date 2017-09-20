Volkswagen promised Roane County jobs, with uncertain return

Volkswagen’s Southeast Regional Distribution Center in Roane County was awarded $1.5 million in state incentives, and more from local agencies, to create 47 jobs. But whether the facility met that goal depends on who is counting.

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. broke ground on the Kingston distribution center March 13, 2012.

The 459,000-square-foot building on 54.6 acres in Roane Regional Business and Technology Park was a $40 million investment and officially opened June 25, 2013.

"We were actually operational in April of 2013," said John Kutz, the distribution center’s senior manager.