Unseasonably warm weather continues through the weekend

Good Wednesday. We have quite a bit of dense fog to navigate through this morning. As it burns off we will see scattered clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We had some good rain showers yesterday, but our rain chances this afternoon are less than 20%. I expect the same Thursday.

Friday marks the beginning of the fall season. We will still be warm with the high in Chattanooga reaching 87 degrees. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two Friday afternoon.

The first weekend of fall will remain warm and dry. Saturday and Sunday will start with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoons will be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies.

Next week will remain warm with temps in the mid-80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for at least the first half of the week.

WEDNESDAY