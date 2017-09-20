UPDATE: Woman pulled from Lookout Valley house fire returns home

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department provided an update on the woman pulled from a Lookout Valley house fire.

CFD says the 44-year old woman was transported to the burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was listed in critical condition, but responded quickly to her treatment and was able to return home last week.

She will continue her recovery in Chattanooga, but no longer needs medical care in the hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: Another fire in the Lookout Valley area on Centro Street left three people homeless Wednesday morning.

Channel 3 has been told that there were three people at the home at the time of the fire. One woman was trapped and was pulled out by firefighters. Our crew is told her injuries are severe.

Two men were able to escape the fire, and alerted firefighters to the woman still inside the home.

With thick smoke and virtually no visibility, firefighters crawled into the home, found two dogs and then located the woman, who was unresponsive but breathing.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the woman was flown to the burn unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where she remains in critical condition.

The family’s two dogs did not survive the fire.

This is the third fire in the Lookout Valley area. A spokesperson at the scene said this latest fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The first incident was a fatal fire on Judys Lane and the second was a house fire on Beech Street .

PREVIOUS STORY: Breaking overnight, Chattanooga firefighters are battling a house fire on the 100 block of Centro Street.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 3:00 AM and confirm one person was transported by ambulance from the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the area surrounding the house will be blocked off for some time.

