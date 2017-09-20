Firefighters battle house fire

Channel 3 has been told that there were three people at the home at the time of the fire. One woman was trapped and was pulled out by firefighters. Our crew is told her injuries are severe.

The family’s two dogs did not survive the fire.

This is the 3rd fire in the Lookout Valley area. A spokesperson on scene has said this latest fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Breaking overnight, Chattanooga firefighters are battling a house fire on the 100 block of Centro Street.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 3:00 AM and confirm one person was transported by ambulance from the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the area surrounding the house will be blocked off for some time.

