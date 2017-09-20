Spill cleanup overnight on I-24 WB - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Spill cleanup overnight on I-24 WB

A tractor-trailer traveling through the Tennessee Valley leaked fuel on Interstate 24 westbound overnight. 

Officials say there is no crash involved. Fuel is on the road from around Rossville Boulevard to the Ridgecut. Drivers may see delays very early Wednesday morning as TDOT crews clean up. 

No word yet on how much fuel is on the road. As of 12:30 a.m the right lane is blocked. The spill happened before midnight. 

Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to learn more. 

