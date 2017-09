Ridgeland at Northwest Whitfield will open region play in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week after a very close vote.

Ridgeland comes in a perfect 4-0 averaging 40 points a game.

Northwest Whitfield comes in 3-1, their lone loss is to non-region foe Dalton. The Bruins average 43 points a game in their wins.

We'll hear from both teams leading up to kickoff on Friday. We'll be live a the game with preview before and highlights with post game sound after the game at 11pm.