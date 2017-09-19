Veterans event offers help in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – “Joint Operation,” a free event to provide veterans and their families with a one-stop shop to access local resources and services, will be held in Cleveland on Wednesday, September 20, at Museum Center at 5ive Points. The event was organized by the office of U.S. Senator Bob Corker and is being co-hosted by Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis and Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland.

“Joint Operation is a one-stop shop to make it easier for veterans to get the help they need and will bring more than 45 organizations under one roof to answer questions and offer assistance,” said Corker. “We are truly inspired by how the community is coming together to help those who have served our country and also appreciate the assistance we have received from Mayors Davis and Rowland.”

Joint Operation is open to all Tennessee veterans and their families and will feature more than 45 agencies and organizations with information on a number of resources, including: VA claim assistance, vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, mental health, housing, legal assistance and much more.

WHAT: Joint Operation: A Free Event to Provide Veterans With a One-Stop Shop to Access Resources

WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Museum Center at 5ive Points

200 Inman Street East

Cleveland, Tennessee