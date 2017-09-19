Beware of flood-related vehicle scams

If you plan to buy a new car soon, beware.

The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission says eventually we'll see flood damaged vehicles from states hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Tennessee. They say scammers are disguising severely water damaged vehicles as being in good condition.

The recent disasters in Texas and Florida are expected to leave over a million flood-damaged vehicles in their wake, according to the Commission.

Al Hatcher, used car salesman at Acura of Chattanooga, says they are avoiding buying any used cars from Texas and Florida to protect their customers. However, he says some customers are still skeptical, which explains why car sales haven't been the best recently.

"People turn on the TV and there's hurricanes and all that; they don't get into a car buying spirit. They're having concerns and even they're (hurricanes) way in the coast it affects everywhere," said Hatcher.

Hatcher says there are more than 100 used cars on the Acura lot, but they're always looking for more.

"You just got to be careful and try to know who you're getting your cars from."

The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission says scammers typically attempt to sell flooded vehicles quickly after a disaster, hoping to stay ahead of computer system updates so that title check systems don't have time to detect the car's history. By the time a consumer discovers the vehicle's history, the seller will be long gone.

It's why Hatcher recommends inspecting the car yourself, and follow up with having trusted mechanic inspect the car.

"Look at the carpet; you look at the interior of the car to see if there's water lines, you know just like you see the floods come up on the walls of a house. You see a different coloration and the line separates it and a lot of times it does the same thing to a car," said Hatcher.

According to the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission, many of the vehicles damaged as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma will be categorized as salt water damage due to the presence of "brackish water," a mixture of salt and fresh water that is generally the result of the backwash of saltwater into bayou areas. Saltwater damage continues to corrode and eat away at a vehicle's body and operating components, even after it is cleaned up and repaired. With the computer system of today's motor vehicles commonly located in the lower quadrant of the car, even low water levels of water damage can cause damage to a vehicle's electrical system.

"It can be a year before the corrosion starts causing shortages on the car the salt water does speed that up quite rapidly but regular water does the same thing," said Hatcher.

A vehicle that has been declared a total loss due to saltwater damage is deemed "nonrepairable" and may never be titled again in the state of Tennessee. Saltwater damage vehicles can only be dismantled and used for parts.

The car's history and crash report is important, but don't ignore the obvious.

"Good cars aren't cheap; cheap cars aren't good. If they see a deal out there that's just too hard to believe there's a reason...Look further into that," said Hatcher.

Here are some guidelines to avoid flood-related scams from the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission: