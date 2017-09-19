David Carroll celebrates 30 years at Channel 3

The voice - and later the face, that so many people in Chattanooga grew up with.

David Carroll has been on the airwaves for more than four decades.

He signed on as a DJ at KZ106 in 1979, and later moved to television, joining Helen Hardin on the morning anchor desk at Channel 12.

Then, in 1987 David came to Channel 3 to anchor live at 5:30.

We've seen his passion for kids and our schools in his School Patrol reports.

Longtime Tennessee Valley viewers will remember his marathon anchoring when he took the helm during the blizzard of 1993, helping people who needed medicine and other life-saving care.

David is known for his compassionate reporting during times of grief.

We all witnessed it on April 27, 2011 when tornadoes struck the Tennessee Valley and people were missing.

And again in July 16th, when a lone gunman fatally shot the Fallen Five U.S. military members.

And again, a year later, when the Woodmore children were lost in a horrific bus crash.

David also has a way of lifting spirits.

Who could forget our visit from Richard Simmons in 1998?

David loves to share the stories from the early radio and tv days in Chattanooga, and tweet about the Atlanta Braves and the UTC Mocs.

But it's the time he spends in the community, speaking at churches, eating home-made desserts, and blogging about the special people he meets, that makes David one of a kind.

And for that, we say thank you, David.

Congratulations on 30 incredible years.