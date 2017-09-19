Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama release 2018 Football schedules

TENNESSEE:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (UTsports.com) -- The Tennessee football team will start the 2018 season in Charlotte against West Virginia at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 1 and wrap up the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 24, as the SEC announced the 2018 schedules for all 14 conference schools on Tuesday.



The Vols face the Mountaineers for the first time in school history and will begin the year in a neutral site game at an NFL stadium for the second straight year after defeating Georgia Tech 42-41 in double-overtime to start the 2017 season.



Following WVU, Tennessee will host ETSU (Sept. 8), UTEP (Sept. 15) and Florida (Sept. 22) at Neyland Stadium before traveling to Athens, Ga., to face Georgia (Sept. 29).



The Vols will meet the Buccaneers for the first time, and the clash with the Miners will be the third meeting and first since 1990.



UT's bye week falls on the weekend of Oct. 6.



After the break, Tennessee will travel to Auburn on Oct. 13 to face the Tigers for the first time since 2013.



The Vols host Alabama on Oct. 20 before traveling to South Carolina on Oct. 27.



Tennessee opens November with a three-game homestand starting with the Vols' first-ever game against Charlotte (Nov. 3) before welcoming Kentucky (Nov. 10) and Missouri (Nov. 17). UT ends the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 24.



The SEC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 1 in Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



Sept. 1 vs. West Virginia (Charlotte)

Sept. 8 ETSU

Sept. 15 UTEP

Sept. 22 FLORIDA

Sept. 29 at Georgia

Oct. 6 Open Date

Oct. 13 at Auburn

Oct. 20 ALABAMA

Oct. 27 at South Carolina

Nov. 3 CHARLOTTE

Nov. 10 KENTUCKY

Nov. 17 MISSOURI

Nov. 24 at Vanderbilt

ATHENS (GeorgiaDogs.com) --- League contests at home against Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Auburn -- as well as the program's first game at LSU in 10 years -- highlight the 2018 University of Georgia football schedule, released Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.



All four of Georgia's true road games will be in SEC play, with trips to South Carolina, Missouri, LSU and Kentucky. The Bulldogs' annual neutral-field matchup with Florida in Jacksonville will be on Oct. 27. LSU will replace Mississippi State as UGA's rotating Western Division opponent, marking the first game between these two programs since 2013, and Georgia's first trip to Baton Rouge since 2008.



Georgia will kick off the 2018 season with a home contest Sept. 1 against Austin Peay, the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Other non-conference matchups in Athens include Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 15, Nov. 17 at Massachusetts and the regular season-ending rivalry game against Georgia Tech.



Georgia's agreement to play UMass in football also included a home-and-home series in men's basketball, which starts with a game between the two schools in Amherst, Mass, on Dec. 16, 2017. The two hoops programs will return the game in the 2018-19 season in Athens.



The SEC office announced schedules for all 14 league teams Tuesday.



Following is the complete 2018 Georgia football schedule:

Sept. 1 AUSTIN PEAY

Sept. 8 at South Carolina

Sept. 15 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 22 at Missouri

Sept. 29 TENNESSEE

Oct. 6 VANDERBILT

Oct. 13 at LSU

Oct. 27 Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 3 at Kentucky

Nov. 10 AUBURN

Nov. 17 MASSACHUSETTS

Nov. 24 GEORGIA TECH

Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando)

Sept. 8 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 15 at Ole Miss

Sept. 22 TEXAS A&M

Sept. 29 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

Oct. 6 at Arkansas

Oct. 13 MISSOURI

Oct. 20 at Tennessee

Oct. 27 Open Date

Nov. 3 at LSU

Nov. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 17 CITADEL

Nov. 24 AUBURN

