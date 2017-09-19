Speed blamed in two separate Smokies motorcycle crashes that killed one

Authorities said speed is the common factor in two separate motorcycle crashes Sunday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park that killed one man and severely injured a second.

Both motorcycle operators had the benefit of approved helmets, according to National Park spokeswoman Dana Soehn.

Lawrence Overby Tuck IV, 24, of Knoxville died at the scene of the 8:38 p.m. crash, Soehn said.

Witnesses told investigating park rangers Tuck slid the northbound motorcycle into a guardrail about 8:38 p.m. just north of the tunnel on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Gatlinburg emergency medical services declared Tuck deceased. A Gatlinburg ambulance transported Tuck to LeConte Medical Center where at 8:53 p.m. he was pronounced dead, Soehn said.