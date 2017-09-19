Speed blamed in two separate Smokies motorcycle crashes that killed one

Western Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe told The Associated Press that the find on the floor of the North Sea "is very unique."More
Western Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe told The Associated Press that the find on the floor of the North Sea "is very unique."More
While the U.S. could take military action, Trump urged the U.N. to join together in curtailing North Korea's nuclear efforts.More
While the U.S. could take military action, Trump urged the U.N. to join together in curtailing North Korea's nuclear efforts.More