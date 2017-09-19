Speed blamed in two separate Smokies motorcycle crashes that kil - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Speed blamed in two separate Smokies motorcycle crashes that killed one

Posted: Updated:
By Don Jacobs, Knoxville News Sentinel
GATLINBURG, TN (News Sentinel) -

Authorities said speed is the common factor in two separate motorcycle crashes Sunday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park that killed one man and severely injured a second.

Both motorcycle operators had the benefit of approved helmets, according to National Park spokeswoman Dana Soehn.

Lawrence Overby Tuck IV, 24, of Knoxville died at the scene of the 8:38 p.m. crash, Soehn said.

Witnesses told investigating park rangers Tuck slid the northbound motorcycle into a guardrail about 8:38 p.m. just north of the tunnel on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Gatlinburg emergency medical services declared Tuck deceased. A Gatlinburg ambulance transported Tuck to LeConte Medical Center where at 8:53 p.m. he was pronounced dead, Soehn said.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.