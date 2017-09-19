IRONMAN road closures start Wednesday

Chattanooga will host another IronMan event this week, and that means road closures.

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation says, Riverfront Parkway between Aquarium Way and Molly Street, Chestnut Street between Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway, and the southbound Veterans

Bridge ramp to Riverside Drive will be closed starting at 9:00 am Wednesday, September 20 until 8:00 pm on Monday, September 25 for the IRONMAN setup and race.

The right eastbound lane of Riverfront Parkway between Molly Lane and Market Street, the right southbound lane of Market Street between West 20th Street

and West 40th Street, West 40th Street between Alton Park Blvd and Tennessee Avenue, and the I-24 on ramp and South bound off ramp at Market Street will

be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD officers. The intersections of St Elmo Avenue and Virginia Avenue at West 45th Street

will be 4 way Stops from 8am until 6pm on Sunday, September 24 for the IRONMAN bike portion. Cyclists will also be on Tennessee Avenue and St Elmo Avenue to the state line, riding with traffic.

The right eastbound lane of Frazier Avenue between Forest Avenue and the Veterans Bridge, the right northbound lane of Barton Avenue between Frazier

avenue and Riverview Rd., the right northbound lane of the Veterans Bridge between East 3rd Street and Barton Avenue, the right westbound lane of

Amnicola Highway between Old Curtain Pole Road and Lindsay Street, Riverside Drive between Lindsay Street and Molly Lane, the Battery Place off ramp

from Riverside Drive, Aquarium Way between Riverside Drive and Walnut Street will be closed and all streets crossing this route will be controlled by CPD

officers to give right-of-way to the runners from 12:25 pm on Sunday, September 24 until 12:00 am on Monday, September 25, for the IRONMAN run portion.

