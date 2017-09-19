Another Warm Day With A Few Showers West

Good Tuesday. We are looking at another warm day with the high reaching 88 in Chattanooga. The average high is 83. We will see a few clouds, and will see scattered showers, and a storm or two over the Cumberland Plateau this afternoon into this evening. The further east you go, however, the lower your rain chances are.

Wednesday will be warm again with the high reaching 87. The rain chance is low, only 20%, but one or two showers may move through the area.

Thursday looks warm but dry. The rain chance is less than 20%, and we will maintain a high of 87.

Friday marks the first day of fall. It officially begins at 4:02PM eastern. Don't expect any dramatic change in the weather, though. Temps will stay in the mid 80s through the weekend. No rain is in the forecast this weekend so all the outdoor activities will go off without a hitch.

Hurricane Jose is moving up the east coast, and Hurricane Maria is heading toward Puerto Rico as a category 4 or 5 storm. Get the latest track, plus you updated local forecast by downloading the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 66

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 82

5pm... Spotty Showers, 88