Body found in van at East Ridge gas station

East Ridge police say a man's body was found in a van at a gas station Monday evening.

The discovery was made just before 7:00 p.m. at the Stop & Go Food Mart on Ringgold Road.

Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen tells Channel 3, investigators tentatively identified the body but are waiting to release the person's name until all family members are notified.

It's unknown if foul play is suspected.

Chief Allen says the body was sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

