Body found in van at East Ridge gas station - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Body found in van at East Ridge gas station

Posted: Updated:
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge police say a man's body was found in a van at a gas station Monday evening.

The discovery was made just before 7:00 p.m. at the Stop & Go Food Mart on Ringgold Road.

Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen tells Channel 3, investigators tentatively identified the body but are waiting to release the person's name until all family members are notified.

It's unknown if foul play is suspected.

Chief Allen says the body was sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.