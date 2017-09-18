Sources: Trump encouraged Corker to run for Senate again

A Hixson business owner is concerned for other area businesses after he says vandals damaged his property multiple times in the last few weeks.More
A Hixson business owner is concerned for other area businesses after he says vandals damaged his property multiple times in the last few weeks.More
President Donald Trump is encouraging Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee to run for another term, according to two people familiar with a meeting between the two Republicans at the White House last week.More
President Donald Trump is encouraging Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee to run for another term, according to two people familiar with a meeting between the two Republicans at the White House last week.More