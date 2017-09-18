Man seriously injured in crash after crossing double line on Graysville Rd

A man is in the hospital with some pretty serious injuries after a crash on Graysville Road on Sunday evening.

Chattanooga Police's Traffic Division responded to 1000 Graysville Road around 6:15 p.m. Investigators say the Jose Canvayo Arebelo was traveling north in his vehicle on Graysville Road when passed a vehicle making a right turn onto Patterson Road. Arebelo crossed the double yellow line and approached another vehicle traveling south on Graysville Road. Both vehicles collided head-on.

Officers determined that Arebelo's vehicle was in the south bound lane while traveling north bound. Arebelo was entrapped in the vehicle and was removed by Chattanooga firefighters. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital for possible injuries. There were three children in that vehicle but were not sent to the hospital, but had minor injuries.

Charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.