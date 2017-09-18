UPDATE: Vic Beasley expected to miss a month with injury

UPDATE: Vic Beasley will miss about a month due to his hamstring injury from Sunday night's victory over the Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Falcons LB Vic Beasley expected to miss about a month with a hamstring injury, source said (as @ZachKleinWSB reported). 2016’s sack leader — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: ATLANTA -- Just a few plays after a sack on Aaron Rodgers, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

Beasley led the league in sacks last season with 15.5. The injury occurred in the third quarter while the Packers were in the red zone. Beasley was getting blocked and ended up on the bottom of a pile. He instantly grabbed his leg, and the training staff had to help him off the field.

On the previous drive, Beasley strip-sacked Rodgers who threw a backwards pass that was picked up by Desmond Trufant. Trufant ran it into the end zone for his first touchdown since 2015.

The Falcons defeated the Packers 34-23 to improve to 2-0 this season. The Falcons held a 24-point lead in the third quarter, but Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to narrow the deficit. However, the Packers were dealing with injuries of their own on offense, including receiver Jordy Nelson and two offensive lineman.

After the game, head coach Dan Quinn didn't have any more information. He said they'll know more about all of their injuries on Monday. But he commended the defensive line for stepping up despite all the injuries.

"It was going to take everybody. I thought they rotated the defensive line especially well," Quinn said. "When the injuries took place with [Upshaw and Beasley], that left them a little short handed, and they really had to strain and battle and go for it at the end."

Beasley was the team's first round draft pick in 2015.

Defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw left the game with an ankle injury, and offensive lineman Ryan Schraeder suffered a concussion and left the game.

11Alive contributed to this story