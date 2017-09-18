Arkansas woman admits using county cash to buy dog tuxedo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arkansas woman admits using county cash to buy dog tuxedo

By Associated Press

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A former administrative assistant to an Arkansas county official has pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card after prosecutors accused her of using public money to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her pet pug.

Kristi Goss was set for trial this week but pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities accused Goss of fraudulently charging $200,000 to a Garland County credit card on purchases including the dog tuxedo, a diamond bracelet, tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks sporting events, sequined throw pillows and pet insurance.

Goss had worked as an administrative assistant for the Garland County judge in Hot Springs, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

The Sentinel-Record reports Goss will be sentenced Nov. 22. A gag order prevents attorneys from speaking publicly about the case.

