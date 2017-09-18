Mother accused of trying to suffocate infant in hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mother accused of trying to suffocate infant in hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a Tennessee woman is accused of trying to suffocate her infant son at a hospital.

Media cited a statement from the Nashville Police Department that says 23-year-old Jennifer Sandor was charged Saturday after taking her 7-month-old son, who was blue and limp, to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. Staff there told police they saw her cover the infant's mouth and nose, which prevented him from breathing. Police say she released the struggling child only after hospital staff intervened.

Sandor was charged with attempted criminal homicide and taken to jail. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.