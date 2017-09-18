Mother accused of trying to suffocate infant in hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a Tennessee woman is accused of trying to suffocate her infant son at a hospital.

Media cited a statement from the Nashville Police Department that says 23-year-old Jennifer Sandor was charged Saturday after taking her 7-month-old son, who was blue and limp, to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. Staff there told police they saw her cover the infant's mouth and nose, which prevented him from breathing. Police say she released the struggling child only after hospital staff intervened.

Sandor was charged with attempted criminal homicide and taken to jail. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

