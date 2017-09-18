The Latest: School won't release 911 call after student shot

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Georgia Tech student by campus police (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Georgia Tech is refusing to release the 911 call that led to campus police fatally shooting a student at the Atlanta school.

Police shot and killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz after they say he was advancing on officers with a knife Saturday night.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory.

WSB-TV reported that the item, still on the ground when the station arrived, appeared to be a half-open multi-tool without any tools extended.

In response to a request from The Associated Press, Georgia Tech on Monday refused to release the 911 call, or any personnel or disciplinary reports involving the officers, saying that such information is exempt from Georgia's open records law.

2:45 a.m.

Campus police shot and killed a Georgia Tech student who they say was advancing on officers with a knife.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 21-year-old Scout Schultz refused to put down a knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory.

WSB-TV reported that the item, still on the ground when the station arrived, appeared to be a half-open multi-tool without any tools extended.

The fourth-year computer engineering student from Lilburn used the name "Scout," and the pronouns "they" and "them" to "him" or "her." President of the campus Pride Alliance, Schultz wrote on its website, "I'm bisexual, nonbinary and intersex."

Mother Lynne Schultz tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Schultz was a brilliant student despite numerous medical issues including depression, and had twice attempted suicide.

