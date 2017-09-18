Changing leaves bring tourists to Sevier County in first fall since wildfires

PIGEON FORGE, TN - As the green of the trees begins to turn to gold and orange, the leaves fall to the ground marking the end of summer.

In Sevier County, the sights and sounds of fall have arrived. The region is hoping to make the most of the first fall since the wildfires.

"We're expecting a big fall. Fall is one of our busiest seasons and it has been for a long time," David Wear, the mayor of Pigeon Forge, said. " We're coming off of three record years of visitation and revenue. We're pretty pleased of where we are right now and we're hoping fall is going to continue to be strong."

