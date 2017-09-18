White House aide unamused by political Emmy Awards

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price looks on, at the Mirmont Treatment Center Friday Sept. 15, 2017, in Media, Pa.

WASHINGTON (AP) - A top White House aide is offering a lackluster review for the politically-charged Emmy Awards.

Speaking Monday on "Fox & Friends," White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway says "America is responding by tuning out." Conway added people have a right to speak freely, but said "you're showing the world you're so easy with the insults about our leader."

Politics was a theme, with host Stephen Colbert calling President Donald Trump the biggest TV star of the year and former White House spokesman Sean Spicer making a cameo.

Conway congratulated "SNL" actress Kate McKinnon, who won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. McKinnon thanked Hillary Clinton, who she portrayed during the 2016 election. She has also played Conway.

Conway says "it had to be much more fun to play me."

