Puckett's to host fundraising event for Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga

More than 10-percent of people are affected by chronic kidney disease and many of them die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment.

Saturday night, September 23, the Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, “Dare to Dance,” to help patients in the Tennessee Valley area.

Chattanooga native, Foster Yates knows firsthand how devastating a kidney disease diagnosis can be.

He learned that he had diabetes when he was a young boy and several years later, a trip to the hospital revealed another medical condition.

"I got real sick and I went to the emergency room. The doctors came in and asked if anyone had ever talked to me about my kidneys and I said no. They told me they were functioning at about 30-percent so we might want to take a look at that,” said Yates.

Yates’ health continued to decline and at age 34 he started dialysis.

“You look at life in a totally different way when doctors tell you you've got 10 to 12 months to live unless you find a donor, it’s very hard to take that in,” Yates told Channel 3.

A longtime friend who lived out of state volunteered to donate a kidney and turned out to be a perfect match. In September of last year, Yates had a kidney transplant.

“Chris Culhane, my donor, saved my life,” Yates told Channel 3.

Yates was so sick that he’d been unable to work for more than four years but he’s now thankful to have a new job.

If you dine at Puckett’s in downtown Chattanooga you’ve probably even been greeted by Yates who works as a manager at the restaurant.

“There's a totally different way that I look at life now. I live each day to the fullest,” said Yates.

Yates says the surgery changed his outlook and taught him an important lesson about not taking life for granted.

Monday night, September 18, from 5:30 until 8:00, Puckett’s is hosting a give back night for the Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga. A portion of the sales will be donated to the organization to help local kidney patients. Yates will also be there to share his story.

The one year anniversary of Yates’ kidney transplant is Saturday, September 23 and he says he plans to spend the evening at the Kidney Foundation’s Dare to Dance Fundraiser.

Channel 3’s Lori Mitchell is dancing to raise money for the Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga.

You can help Lori raise money for a great cause by clicking the link below to make a donation.

https://www.firstgiving.com/KidneyFoundationChat/dare-to-dance-2017