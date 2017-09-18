Tuition-free college adds 22 Tennessee preferred counties - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tuition-free college adds 22 Tennessee preferred counties

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Students in 22 middle Tennessee counties are now part of preferred territory for tuition-free Berea College.

A news release says the college's territory now comprises all of Kentucky and parts or all of eight other states considered Appalachian, including the additional Tennessee counties.

The 1,643-student school has just expanded its territory to recruit students formerly considered out of territory.

The school's board of trustees requires 70 to 80 percent of admitted students to come from inside its territory. The rest come from 40 other states and 70 countries.

Students don't pay tuition at the Kentucky college. Those costs are covered by grants, contributions from alumni and donors and scholarships.

Its students typically are in the top 20 percent of their graduation class and are on free or reduced-lunch programs.

