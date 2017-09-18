Equifax breach leads to CIO and CSO out - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Equifax breach leads to CIO and CSO out

By Associated Press

You'd figure heads would have to roll in the wake of that massive Equifax data breach - and now two have.

Equifax says its chief information officer and chief security officer are out - retiring, so the company says.

Equifax has been under intense pressure and scrutiny after disclosing hackers had gotten into the treasure trove of financial information it has collected on 143 million Americans.

That includes such sensitive data such as Social Security numbers, birth dates and other info that is collected when people apply for credit for anything from a home mortgage to a department store card.

