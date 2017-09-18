Police: 20-person street fight culminated in deadly shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: 20-person street fight culminated in deadly shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) - Police say a street fight involving around 20 people culminated in a deadly shooting.

WSB-TV reports that Covington police responding to reports of a shooting found 22-year-old Trayvond Bernard Ball with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday. Police say he died at the scene. A second man, 33-year-old Doylmarrian S. Hardeman, later arrived at Piedmont Newton Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma center in Atlanta, where he is being treated.

Police say an investigation revealed about 20 people had gathered at an intersection when an argument broke out and shots rang out. Police say Ball and Hardeman are the only two shooting victims they are presently aware of.

No one has been charged in the shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.