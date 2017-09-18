Police: 20-person street fight culminated in deadly shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) - Police say a street fight involving around 20 people culminated in a deadly shooting.

WSB-TV reports that Covington police responding to reports of a shooting found 22-year-old Trayvond Bernard Ball with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday. Police say he died at the scene. A second man, 33-year-old Doylmarrian S. Hardeman, later arrived at Piedmont Newton Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma center in Atlanta, where he is being treated.

Police say an investigation revealed about 20 people had gathered at an intersection when an argument broke out and shots rang out. Police say Ball and Hardeman are the only two shooting victims they are presently aware of.

No one has been charged in the shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

