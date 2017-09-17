Man jumps from second story window to escape fire

A man jumped from a second story window after his home caught fire on Sunday in Lookout Valley.

Chattanooga firefighters said it happened at the corner of Beech Street and Tulip Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found the man lying in the yard. He was taken to the hospital.

A woman who lives across the street said she was working in her yard when a neighbor ran to her, asking to use the phone to call 911.

"She kept saying the house is on fire, the house is on fire. And I was wondering if it was mine, you know. And then I looked up there and I saw the smoke," Margaret Brown, a neighbor said.

The woman who owns the home told Channel 3 that the man living there is her renter. She also said she does not have insurance on the house.

It's unclear what started the fire.