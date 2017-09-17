UPDATE: Bradley County deputies investigating beating on Spring Place Road

A Bradley County man is recovering after he was severely beaten right outside of his home and business. It happened on spring place road in Bradley County, his injuries were so bad he had to be treated in Chattanooga.

The victim was outside watering his nursery when the attack happened. His wife tells Channel 3 her husband’s injuries were so severe she could barely recognize him.

Crime tape lines each corner of their nursery business in Cleveland as deputies investigate a brutal attack over the weekend.

"There was just pouring blood everywhere and I didn't know what to do and I started having panic attacks,” Janet explained.

"Janet," the victim’s wife did not want to be identified, her husband was attacked right outside their home.

"Deputies, when they responded were able to determine that he had been severely beaten with an object,” said James Bradford, Bradley County Communication Director.

Janet believes the suspects were trying to rob the couple.

"To take my husband out and steal my medication,” she said.

The sheriff’s office hasn't confirmed those details. They are still working on a timeline of events. Janet said her husband has at least a dozen wounds on his head and several broken bones.

"He asked me to come give him a kiss goodbye and she said don't come in he's got broken ribs, we have to go right now,” she described.

The Bradley Sheriff’s Office says the victim's injuries are severe, but not life threatening. Anyone with information should call authorities.

