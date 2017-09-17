Hunters Reminded of Importation Restrictions to Help Keep Tennessee CWD Free

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding hunters, who travel beyond the state border, that they must be mindful of import restrictions before they return home...More
Youth between the ages of 10-16, who are hunter safety certified and who have never harvested a deer, are eligible to win a spot in what has become an annual special hunt...More
The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops and the Bassmaster High School Series presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods schedules were announced today with intriguing updates for 2018. The High School Series has been expanded to four Opens in 2018...More
