UPDATE: Woman still recovering from Judys Lane fire

PREVIOUS STORY: Fire investigators were back on the scene Monday trying to determine what started the Lookout Valley house fire that killed a father and husband, Sunday.

The man's wife is now in the hospital, in serious condition. Officials say the couple's daughter was also hurt.

Investigators say it was an off-duty firefighter, along with three neighbors who saw the smoke and flames and jumped into action on Judys Lane.

"I come out the back door and I noticed it was over here so I jumped the fence and ran over here and by the time I got here there was two other guys out here too," said neighbor Lamar Skinner.

Several neighbors answered the call for the help. The men who didn't know each other, all worked together to break through a backyard fence.

"We seen her laying on the back porch and there was a guy I guess a volunteer fire man or off duty fire man was trying to get her and he couldn't get her, so we ran over there and pulled her out," said Skinner.

Captain Steve Everett, who has more than 20 years of experience, was the off duty firefighter to respond. He was first on scene and says he just happened to be in the neighborhood at the time.

"We ran around the back and seen the daughter and realized there must have been somebody so we went across the fence and into the back of the house," said Capt. Everett.

By that time the house was fully engulfed in flames. Without any oxygen or safety equipment, Everett ran inside through the back door.

"It was very dark, smokey and a lot of heat," said Capt. Everett.

Everett then found an unidentified woman lying on the ground and pulled her to safety. Neighbors helped carry her across the yard.

"She was laying right there at the back door," said Skinner. " I mean the fire was coming out at the top of the door at the time ."

Skinner says the windows blew out moments later.

The woman's daughter made it out safely, but her husband did not. Witnesses say they saw him run back in through the front door, possibly looking for family.

"We did all we could do you know," said Skinner. " If we had known he had run back in we could have maybe could have tried to get him out, but there was nothing we could have done."

Neighbors say the woman was alert, but badly hurt. They tell us she was later airlifted to a burn center in Georgia for critical care.

"Yea she was she wasn't breathing right at the time," said Skinner. " I mean she was blinking to let you know she couldn't talk....it was terrifying. I just want to know she's alright. I don't take no credit for it, I mean I'd just want somebody to do it for me if it was happening to us."

Capt. Everett tells Channel 3 he was just doing his duty.

"I mean it's nothing that anyone of these other firefighters wouldn't do if they had the opportunity," said Capt. Everett. "I'm really sorry for their loss, but glad they're doing well."

We're told the young woman was treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay. Her mother's condition has not yet been released and authorities are waiting to notify family members before releasing any names. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

