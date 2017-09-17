UPDATE: Man dies in house fire on Judys Lane

A man died in a fire on Judys Lane Sunday afternoon and another was sent to the hospital.

READ MORE | Man jumps from second story window to escape fire

Neighbors looking out for one another is what allowed this fire not to claim multiple lives.

“It came in as a call of a fire in a garage and a house but a large amount of smoke and flames were showing and was underway as we got here on the scene,” said Don Bowman, Battalion Chief of Chattanooga Fire Department.

The first person to get to the scene was an off-duty Chattanooga firefighter.

Along with three neighbors were able to save someone from that burning home.

“We just discovered that there was one fatality and one that has gone to the hospital and more who is at the hospital with minor injuries,” said Don Bowman

It took fire fighters between 30 and 40 minutes to put the fire out. No word right now on how it started.

“Not until they really get in there and dig around,” said Don Bowman. “They have to go in there to search through that material to investigate.”

The person sent to the hospital is expected to be okay. We're still waiting to learn more about the person who died. We'll pass along any updates as we get them.

Firefighters say that one person did not survive the fire. There was another transported to Erlanger and one more treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.