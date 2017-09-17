Too Little, Too Late for 15th-Ranked Mocs

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---The 15th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs could not overcome an early deficit in a 21-7 loss to UT Martin in the home opener at Finley Stadium. It drops UTC to 0-3, while UTM improves to 2-1.

The Skyhawks scored 21 consecutive points before the Mocs got on the board. It began to turn when UTC took over on its own 9 yard line with 5:41 remaining in the third period.

A UTM penalty for roughing the passer moved the ball out to the 25. It was followed by a 13-yard pass from Nick Tiano to Bingo Morton along the right sideline.

Three plays later, Tiano and Morton converted on a third-and-long. Their hookup was good for 59 yards on a catch-and-run along the left sideline for the score. It was the second-longest play from scrimmage on the young season.

That provided a spark. The Mocs moved the ball again on their next possession. Tiano found Richardre Bagley for 18 yards before a 10-yard completion to Malcolm Colvin moved the chains with Colvin bullying his way to the Skyhawk 35.

The drive reached the 14 facing fourth-and-three. Tiano’s pass was rushed due to pressure as UTM escaped unscathed. The Mocs threatened again later in the fourth quarter as the defense kept the Skyhawks off the scoreboard for the final 27-plus minutes, but the Mocs could not find their way to victory.

All three UTM scores came from the arm of Troy Cook. Cook, who was 16 of 21 for 183 yards, connected with Caylon Weathers (3 yards), Jaylon Moore (2 yards) and Brett Thompson (9 yards).

NOTABLE

Three notes from tonight’s contest. Check out the full complement of facts and figures from today’s game in the link above.

UTC had nine yards of total offense around the six-minute mark in the third quarter. It accumulated 141 yards over the remaining 21 minutes.

Career-high 75 yards receiving for Morton.

The Mocs defense had a season-high seven tackles for loss led by Kareem Orr with two.

QUOTABLE

Check out all we heard at the quotes link at the top of this story.

“We don’t want to drop our heads or point fingers. We need to keep working hard and do our jobs. We know we are a very talented team. We definitely have the chance to do something special, but we need to stop talking about it and just do it.” – Linebacker Tae Davis.

STATS

Check out the final stats at the link above. Here are three stats of note…

Tiano completed 13 passes to eight different receivers ending up with 144 yards in the air.

Tae Davis had a game-high seven tackles.

UTC was limited to 150 yards offense – six rushing, 144 passing. The two squads combined for just 443 total yards.

NEXT UP

It’s back on the road for Chattanooga next weekend heading into Southern Conference play at VMI. ESPN3 broadcasts the 1:30 p.m., kick.