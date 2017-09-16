Ticket broker Jeff Cook arrested after allegedly overselling UGA-ND tickets

EATONTON, Ga. -- After allegedly overselling his allotment of Georgia-Notre Dame tickets, ticket broker Jeff Cook has been arrested, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

The Sheriff's Office executed a warrant at Cook's house in Eatonton on Friday morning and arrested him, Sills told 11Alive.

Cook is charged with selling sports tickets without a license and advertising sports tickets for sale without posting a license number and his advertisements. He was released later on Friday after he posted bond of $2,000.

The Sheriffs Office began investigating after dozens of complaints poured in prior to the Georgia Bulldogs' game against Notre Dame, which the Bulldogs won 20-19.

Fans showed up to the campus in South Bend, Ind. only to find out that Cook had allegedly oversold his allotment and was sending out notices. After fans could not get in touch with Cook, who runs the website All Sports Tickets, they turned to the police, who began a criminal investigation.

"We are actively continuing our investigation of the undelivered UGA/Notre Dame tickets as we go through the evidence we seized at his home," Sills said on Saturday.

Police are still sifting through Cook's financial records, and Sills said there will likely be more charges coming. Sills said prior to the arrest that possible charges against Cook could be theft by taking/ deception and racketeering

Sills had been closely following Cook's business after the complaints started coming in. He told 11Alive before the arrest that if Cook did not get fans their tickets or refund their money, he would "throw his ass in jail."

UGA vs. Notre Dame was the most expensive college football ticket this season, averaging $1,168 each.

