Air show raises money for Siskin's Children Institute

Saturday, aircraft provided some entertainment while raising money for Siskin's Children Institute.

The air show was hosted by the Chattanooga Radio Control Club (CRCC).

From the ground up, all eyes were on the sky for a day of flying and fun at the CRCC.

"Seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces,” CRCC club president Tony Bosco said, “They love to come watch all the various aircraft we've got to fly."

Roughly 30 pilots came out to fly their planes.

"We've got aircraft from everything in between the itty bitty and the big deal," said Bosco.

But it's not all play, money raised at the 6th Annual Siskin Air Show goes to the Siskin Children's Institute.

"We're all about research, education, and inclusive environment for children of all disabilities and abilities," said Siskin volunteer Pearlene Kelly.

Some gifts came from some unexpected visitors.

"Today, I donated 50 dollars," said Joshua Thompson, “It makes me feel happy."

Thompson is just 11 years old. The air show fell on his birthday, but instead of getting gifts he donated his birthday money.

"When you give gifts it gives gifts to your spirit," Thompson said when asked why he decided to donate the money.

The air show runs until 2 p.m. It costs $10 a car to get in, money that also goes to Siskin.

This is the sixth airshow, organizers said they usually raise a couple thousand dollars for the organization each year.