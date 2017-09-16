5 Things for Saturday’s Game vs. UT Martin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

5 Things for Saturday’s Game vs. UT Martin

(GoMocs.com) It's already Week 3 for the Chattanooga Mocs, but this Saturday is the much-anticipated home opener of the Tom Arth era. UT Martin strides into Finley Stadium for a 6 p.m., kickoff on ESPN3.
 
GoMocs.com brings you "5 Things to Know" about the matchup.
 
1) Basics
Kickoff: 6:04 p.m.
 
TV: ESPN3/WatchESPN – Chris Goforth (PxP) and B.J. Coleman (Analysis) reporting. Access link on GoMocs.com football schedule page.
 
Radio: Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga – Jim Reynolds (PxP), Todd Agne (Analysis) & Will Poindexter (Sidelines). The game is also available via iHeart (Real 96.1 FM Chattanooga) and TuneIn (Chattanooga Mocs) radio apps or you can listen on GoMocs.com.
 
2) Details
The Mocs are ranked No. 15 in the nation in the STATS FCS Top 25 along with the FCS Coaches Poll. The Skyhawks are receiving votes. Additional reading/viewing materials: Tailgating, Directions & Parking Info for Finley Stadium | Game Notes | Inside Chattanooga Football 
 
3) History
This is just the fifth meeting between the two schools, all coming in the last 26 years. The Mocs claimed the first three from 1991-93 before UTM won 31-21 in Finley Stadium on August 29, 2013.
 
4) Top Tennessee Programs
The Mocs lead all Tennessee DI programs this decade with 53 wins. The Skyhawks are third with 47. The top 5:

  1. CHATTANOOGA: 53 (DII Carson-Newman: 53)
  2. Tennessee: 48
  3. UT MARTIN: 47
  4. Middle Tennessee: 46 (DIII Maryville: 46)
  5. Tennessee State 45


5) Three Notes to Notice

  1. Up-and-coming country artist Walker Hayes is playing pregame at the Mocs Block Tailgate, powered by EPB and presented by iHeart Media on Chestnut Street, beginning at 5 p.m. This is a FREE concert open to all fans.
  2. Chattanooga-area native Darrell Bridges is a graduate transfer from Presbyterian. The Ridgeland product ran for 88 yards and a touchdown last week at LSU. It was the first TD scored against the Tigers' defense in 11-plus quarters (167:47 clock time).
  3. Senior LB Tae Davis is tied for second in the SoCon averaging 10.5 tackles per game.
