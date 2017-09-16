5 Things for Saturday’s Game vs. UT Martin

(GoMocs.com) It's already Week 3 for the Chattanooga Mocs, but this Saturday is the much-anticipated home opener of the Tom Arth era. UT Martin strides into Finley Stadium for a 6 p.m., kickoff on ESPN3.



GoMocs.com brings you "5 Things to Know" about the matchup.



1) Basics

Kickoff: 6:04 p.m.



TV: ESPN3/WatchESPN – Chris Goforth (PxP) and B.J. Coleman (Analysis) reporting. Access link on GoMocs.com football schedule page.



Radio: Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga – Jim Reynolds (PxP), Todd Agne (Analysis) & Will Poindexter (Sidelines). The game is also available via iHeart (Real 96.1 FM Chattanooga) and TuneIn (Chattanooga Mocs) radio apps or you can listen on GoMocs.com.



2) Details

The Mocs are ranked No. 15 in the nation in the STATS FCS Top 25 along with the FCS Coaches Poll. The Skyhawks are receiving votes. Additional reading/viewing materials: Tailgating, Directions & Parking Info for Finley Stadium | Game Notes | Inside Chattanooga Football



3) History

This is just the fifth meeting between the two schools, all coming in the last 26 years. The Mocs claimed the first three from 1991-93 before UTM won 31-21 in Finley Stadium on August 29, 2013.



4) Top Tennessee Programs

The Mocs lead all Tennessee DI programs this decade with 53 wins. The Skyhawks are third with 47. The top 5:

CHATTANOOGA: 53 (DII Carson-Newman: 53) Tennessee: 48 UT MARTIN: 47 Middle Tennessee: 46 (DIII Maryville: 46) Tennessee State 45



5) Three Notes to Notice