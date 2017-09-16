Construction worker killed in equipment accident, investigation underway

Atlanta Fire-Rescue and Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a construction worker.

The incident happened at 1110 West Peachtree Street NE near 13th Street.

The victim was employed with Batson-Cook Construction. The company's headquarters is based in West Point, GA and also has an office in Atlanta. Randy Hall, the company's president, said there was an equipment accident on the site around 4:50 p.m., and that the company is fully cooperating with OSHA as it investigates and his company is also conducting an investigation.

"We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our Batson-Cook employee at the Northside Hospital Midtown Medical Office Building project this afternoon. We have extended our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and are offering our full support and resources to his family," Hall said. "Safety is one of Batson-Cook's core values and our first priority at all times. We are conducting a full investigation into this tragic incident and are assisting local authorities and OSHA as they conduct their investigations as well."

When asked if the fatal accident involved a crane, Hall said "What we do know is that there was an equipment matter related to concrete placing operation and that's all we know at this time."

A decision on when to move forward with the building's construction will be made over the weekend, Hall said.

11Alive contributed to this story