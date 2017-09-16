In wake of London terror attack, police prepare for huge Music Midtown crowds

ATLANTA - In the wake of Friday’s deadly terror attack on a London subway, Atlanta police are preparing for large crowds and traffic for Music Midtown this weekend in Piedmont Park.

Police say thousands of people are anticipated in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Monroe Drive.

Performances begin at 12:30 p.m. on both days and are scheduled into the evening hours.

RELATED | Here's the 2017 Music Midtown schedule

“We start preparing for this event early in the year and have a comprehensive plan in place to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Chief Erika Shields. “We will utilize our patrol officers and various discretionary units to monitor the event, making safety a priority while attendees enjoy the festivities.”

The department said it has a security plan in place, including a strong law enforcement presence of of both on-duty and off-duty Atlanta police officers.

Additional police presence in the form of mounted and bicycle patrols will assist with traffic and security issues.

RELATED | Fire in London subway was 'terrorist incident'

Parking around the venue will be extremely limited, and police said they will be ticketing and towing illegally-parked vehicles.

In addition, there will be road closures around 10th Street between Piedmont and Monroe Drive starting Saturday at 8 am.

© 2017 WXIA-TV