Child playing with lighter starts fire on E 12th Street

An eight-year old boy playing with a cigarette lighter caused a Saturday morning fire on East 12th Street.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 12th Street. Firefighters say smoke was showing when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

Officials says no one was found in the home after initial and secondary searches. The fire was found in the back bedroom and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 25 minutes.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital at Erlanger for treatment of smoke inhalation. The child's injuries are not life threatening but he may be kept overnight for observation.

The estimated dollar loss is $30,000.