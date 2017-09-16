Bradley Central outlasts Cleveland 27-21

A star on the court and on the field, Taye Cobb was just fourteen years old when a deadly crash threw him into the jaws of life.More
A star on the court and on the field, Taye Cobb was just fourteen years old when a deadly crash threw him into the jaws of life.More
Bradley Central earned its third straight win over cross-town rival Cleveland Friday night.More
Bradley Central earned its third straight win over cross-town rival Cleveland Friday night.More
Your week 5 FNF scoresMore
Your week 5 FNF scoresMore