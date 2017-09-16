Bradley Central outlasts Cleveland 27-21 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Central outlasts Cleveland 27-21

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Bradley Central earned its third straight win over cross-town rival Cleveland Friday night. 

The Blue Raiders got on the board first thanks to a one-yard score by quarterback Kellye Cawood. 

Bears then answered with Nick Howell nine-yard rushing touchdown to tie it up 7-7. Howell would finish the night with 144 yards rushing. 

At the start of the second quarter, the stadium lights on the Cleveland side went out, delaying the game for at least a half-hour.

Bradley Central led 21-7 at halftime, but Cleveland scored back-to-back touchdowns to tie it up 21-21 heading into the final minutes of the games. 

UTC Lameric Tucker came up clutch for the Bears with one minute left on the clock. The senior ran in the winning touchdown from nine-yards, giving Bradley Central the 27-21 victory over Cleveland. 

