Irma hits Georgia's pecan, cotton crop; could boost peanuts

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's agricultural leaders say Irma's path through the state has left pecan and cotton crops vulnerable, but could signal a boon for another signature state crop.

State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black told WABE-FM that 50 percent of Georgia's pecan crop might be lost, which will have negative ramifications for an already struggling rural economy.

Black says U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, will tour the state Friday to assess the damage.

The station reports that crop consultants estimate between 25 percent and 50 percent of the cotton yield is gone, as cotton is susceptible to high winds as it nears harvest.

Georgia Agribusiness Council President Brian Tolar expressed concern over the state's timber industry, as well.

However, Black says the storm's rain could boost Georgia's peanut crop.

