Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe HS principal talks about loss of Patrick Sharrock

The Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School community, and the entire Tennessee Valley are mourning the loss of a young man who inspired us all.

Fifteen-year-old Patrick Sharrock has passed away due to complications from numerous medical issues.

Principal Chance Nix says it was a tough day for everyone at school. The two shared a special bond and obsession with Star Wars. He says it's a loss that will never be easy to get over.

"We're going to miss him I mean how do you say it any other way were going to miss him," said Nix.

Nix says Patrick was a popular student who taught everyone important lessons about life.

His nickname was "the phoenix," reflecting his ability to keep rising despite multiple setbacks.

"The spirit and determination that he exemplified every day just to do the smallest tasks and he did them with joy and making people laugh along the way that's what it means to be a warrior. It's hard not to like a guy that's faced all the things that he has faced maintains an incredible positive attitude and does it every day day in and day out," said Nix.

Channel 3 has followed Patrick for several years, as he bravely battled brittle-bone disease.

In 2011, his family's home was specially built to accommodate Patrick's needs on the TV series, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Last year he was elected president of his freshman class. He was active in raising funds and awareness for Whitfield County's miracle league baseball field, for children with disabilities. Earlier this year, he was on life support after a bout with pneumonia, but a month later, he was back in school.

He faced all of his challenges with a smile, a sense of humor, and an unwavering spirit. It's only fitting that the students at the school he loved are known as the warriors.

No one fought harder than Patrick Sharrock.

"As a county anytime that we lose a kid it hurts us it breaks our heart because that's our business we are about kids this is what we do every day," said Nix

LFO honored Patrick with a moment of silence during Friday night's Homecoming game.

Funeral arrangements for Patrick have not yet been announced.